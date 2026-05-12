🚨Investigators say a Dover man secretly recorded a sexual encounter and sent the video to the victim’s mother and employer.

📱 Police accuse the 20-year-old of stalking, sharing lewd images and peering into windows.

⚖️ The defendant faces charges including invasion of privacy and cyber harassment.

A 20-year-old Morris County man is accused of stalking a victim, sending lewd photos to at least two people, and secretly recording a sexual encounter, then sharing the video using social media.

Dover man accused of recording, sharing explicit videos

Eric Morales-Cortez, is accused of using his cell phone to record a victim performing oral sex, and then sending that video to the victim’s mother and an employer, according to a criminal complaint filed by investigators.

He is accused of sending videos of an exposed penis to at least two victims in 2023 and in 2025.

Morales-Cortez, of Dover, now faces multiple charges after various incidents spanning the past three years, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said on Tuesday.

Police recovered three different Apple iPhones while arresting the defendant.

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Police say defendant stalked victim, peered into home windows

Morales-Cortez is additionally accused of taking multiple videos of a victim and repeatedly trespassing in a backyard and peering into the windows of a home, causing those involved to fear for their safety.

He is also accused of stalking a victim while she was jogging, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Morales-Cortez was charged with two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, four counts of fourth-degree cyber harassment, three counts of fourth-degree stalking, four counts of fourth-degree obscenity, and fourth-degree peering.

He was also charged with criminal trespass, a disorderly persons offense.

Morales-Cortez was being held at Morris County jail, pending a court hearing.

A request for comment from his attorney, Peter Wujciak, was not immediately answered on Tuesday.

Online records show Morales-Cortez was on the varsity football team at Dover High School, where he graduated in 2023.

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