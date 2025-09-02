Shocking case of PA man’s hidden camera at LBI rental property
A 44-year-old Pennsylvania man has admitted to secretly recording a young, naked victim in a bathroom at a Long Beach Island rental property.
On Friday, David Lyons pleaded guilty to manufacturing child sexual abuse material and invasion of privacy in Ocean County Superior Court. The plea stems from a Beach Haven incident two years ago.
On July 21, 2024, Beach Haven police received a report that a 15 year-old girl had been videotaped while using an outdoor shower at a rental property.
The teen was a relative of Lyons, according to police in his Montgomery County hometown.
Police search turns up recordings, video equipment at Lyons’ home
They searched the rental property and seized electronic devices belonging to Lyons.
Investigators with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad found that Lyons had secretly recorded two victims — a juvenile and an adult — the summer before in a bathroom at a different rental property in Beach Haven in July 2023.
Other videos appeared to have also been taken in a bathroom at Lyons’ residence in the Glenside area of Abington Township, Pennsylvania.
In Ocean County, at his sentencing on Nov. 14, Lyons faces a recommended six years in state prison for the manufacturing child sexual abuse material.
He also faces a three-year term for the invasion of privacy. Those sentences would run at the same time, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Outstanding child sex abuse charges in PA
Beach Haven Police contacted police in Abington Township.
After their own investigation, they filed charges including felony sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy, and producing obscene and other sexual materials.
On March 26, Lyons turned himself in to the Abington Township Police Department and was arraigned before posting $10,000 cash bail.
Those charges in Pennsylvania remain pending.
