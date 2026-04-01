🚨 Bergen County teacher accused of using drugs while supervising students

🏫 Incident allegedly happened at special education program in Paramus

⚖️ Teacher charged and released pending further court proceedings

A 41-year-old Bergen County special education teacher has been accused of using drugs while at work.

Jenna Junio, of Nutley, was arrested on Monday and charged with fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of a child.

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Investigation began after child protection alert

An investigation started a couple of weeks earlier. On March 11, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about a reported incident of child abuse.

Read More: Cops say Union County teacher overdosed in front of students

NJ special ed teacher accused of using drugs at work Bergen County Special Services in Paramus (Google Maps) loading...

Allegation involves drug use while supervising special needs students

Police said that Junio used narcotics while working as a teacher and supervising minors younger than 18 on March 2 in Paramus, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Officers did not specify what type of drugs she was suspected of using.

Junio made a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court and was released pending further court action.

According to her social media accounts, Junio has been a teacher at Bergen County Special Services.

She has worked with students who have autism since at least March 2015, according to Junio's Facebook profile.

Emails to administrators of the Bergen County Special Services school district were not immediately answered on Wednesday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know on Wednesday whether Junio had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

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