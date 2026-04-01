🚨 Toms River man accused of drunk driving crash that badly hurt scooter rider

🏥 Victim suffered multiple broken bones, brain bleed and major trauma

⚖️ Driver also had suspended license and fake plates, police say

A Toms River man accused of driving drunk with a suspended license and fake plates now faces an additional charge in an Ocean County crash that injured a man on an electric scooter.

Lloyd Ferrara was charged with assault by auto after test results showed that his blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit during the Jan. 15 crash.

Police say pickup hit scooter, dragged victim

At 10:15 p.m., Brick Township Police responded to a wreck in the area of Route 88 and Jack Martin Boulevard

They found the 30-year-old Ferrara had been driving a 1988 Ford pick-up truck when he tried to make a right-hand turn into a Wawa convenience store parking lot.

Police said Ferrara hit the electric scooter head-on, knocking off its 40-year-old male driver and dragging him under the pick-up for a short distance.

Officers spoke to a witness and viewed surveillance footage from the Wawa property.



Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) An Ocean County plea deal is entered. (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Victim suffered severe injuries, multiple broken bones

The victim suffered two broken wrists and broken bones in both legs — to his left femur and an open break to his right tibia — as well as a broken pelvis, brain bleed and a possible broken nose, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition before ultimately being released, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Suspended license and fake plates uncovered

Investigators said that Ferrara was not only at the wheel with a suspended driver’s license but his truck's license plates were fake.

Police said that Ferrara appeared to be drunk and was given field sobriety tests, followed by a blood alcohol test, for which the results were recently received.

Before the latest complaint in the case, Ferrara was already charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license while involved in a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

As of Wednesday, he is due for an Early Disposition Court hearing on April 27.

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