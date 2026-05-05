🚨 A car with two young children inside was stolen outside a Bridgeton Wawa while their mother was in the store.

👶 The kids, ages 1 and 7, were found unharmed about 30 minutes later after a tense search.

🚓 Police are now searching for the suspect who fled before officers arrived on scene.

BRIDGETON — A car with two young children inside was stolen outside a Wawa in Cumberland County early this morning while their mother was inside the store, police announced in a released statement.

Car stolen with children inside at Bridgeton Wawa sparks urgent police response

It was around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, when police responded to the Wawa at 101 East Broad Street in Bridgeton for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

The mother of the children, reported to be 1 and 7 years old, according to NJ.com, told police she went into the convenience store, and left the kids in the car with the engine running. When she returned, the car and her children were gone.

Police search for stolen vehicle ends with children found safe

Police found the vehicle with the children still inside about a half hour later on the 100 block of Colfax Street, NJ.com reported.

The kids were unharmed.

Suspect remains at large after fleeing scene of Bridgeton vehicle theft

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

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