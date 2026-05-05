🚨NJ man accused of firing 15 shots at girlfriend in parked car at Pennsylvania park

🚨Victim survives with multiple gunshot wounds

🚨The woman tried to escape but the suspect had the key so the car wouldn’t start

WESTAMPTON — A New Jersey man shot the mother of his child in western Pennsylvania after an all-day argument, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said Jevonn J. Brown, 31, of Westampton, was outside a vehicle parked at Moraine State Park in Butler County, located north of Pittsburgh, around 3:20 a.m. and fired multiple times at the woman who was sitting inside. She was taken to a hospital.

Brown is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering.

Brown told investigators he heard the car's engine rev and reacted by firing his 9mm Glock handgun. Ten bullet holes were in the driver's side of the windshield and another five on the driver's side. The woman had multiple gunshot wounds to her right arm and left wrist.

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Allegations of earlier violence and threats

Investigators said the vehicle was rented by the woman, who said Brown told her to drive to the park. Police did not disclose where they started their trip. The victim tried to get away from Brown but couldn't start the car because he held the key fob.

The victim said Brown tried to drown her at a different location. He also showed her the gun earlier in the day, she said. The couple has a daughter.

Brown is being held at the Butler County Jail after being unable to post bail. Court documents show he is being represented by a public defender.

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