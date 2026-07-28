🚔 A man allegedly fleeing ICE agents crashed into a utility pole in Teaneck, knocking down live wires and triggering a major emergency response.

⚠️ A person trapped inside a parked vehicle waited about an hour until PSE&G crews secured dangerous power lines after the crash.

⚖️ The Guatemalan man, identified by Homeland Security, was arrested by ICE at the scene and cited for multiple traffic violations before immigration proceedings.

TEANECK — A man reportedly trying to flee U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, was later arrested after crashing a car in North Jersey.

On Sunday, July 26, just before 11:30 a.m., multiple 911 calls came into the Teaneck Police Department about a car that crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Queen Anne Road and Walraven Drive.

One of those callers identified themselves as an ICE agent, Teaneck police said.

Officers said they found two damaged vehicles and a snapped utility pole with wires lying on the roadway. Police also met with ICE agents who were already there.

ICE pursuit ends in Teaneck crash with utility pole

Investigators said the driver of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Walraven Drive as ICE agents gave chase.

The driver crashed into a 2026 Nissan Rogue that was parked next to a utility pole on Walraven Drive, Teaneck police said. The Nissan was pushed into the pole, which snapped, causing wires to fall onto the roadway and other cars.

Downed power lines trap occupant for about an hour

One of the parked cars that the wires landed on was occupied at the time and the person had to remain in the vehicle for about an hour until PSE&G workers safely secured the scene.

The driver of the Toyota complained of head pain but declined medical assistance at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

Guatemala man arrested by ICE after North Jersey crash

The Department of Homeland Security identified the driver fleeing ICE agents as Luis Angel Cifuentes Rodas, of Guatemala, who entered the country illegally, NJ.com reports.

Cifuentes Rodas was arrested by ICE agents on the scene. He also received motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving and driving on a sidewalk, Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom