Trump launches new war on NYC toll plan — could NJ commuters finally catch a break?

🚗 Trump is taking another swing at NYC congestion pricing — a toll that hits thousands of New Jersey commuters right in the wallet.

⚖️ After losing in federal court, the administration has appealed — reviving a political and legal war many thought was over.

💸 For Jersey drivers, the fight is about more than traffic — it’s about affordability, fairness, and yet another commuter tax.

Trump revives fight to kill NYC congestion pricing, offering hope to frustrated NJ commuters

As New Jersey continues to struggle under the weight of an affordability crisis and rising gas prices are further pinching already tight budgets, there remains some hope tens of thousands of commuters to New York City could get a break.

The Trump Administration is reviving efforts to strike down the controversial congestion tolling that has added thousands of dollars a year to those forced to drive into the city.

In a statement, The U.S. Department of Transportation labeled congestion pricing part of a "Green New Scam." "Once again, working-class Americans are being sidelined under Democrats’ policies, which impose a massive tax on every New Yorker," the statement said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: E-ZPass readers and license plate-scanning cameras are seen on Park Row on February 20, 2025 in New York City. The MTA is suing the Trump administration after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end NYC’s congestion pricing toll. Gov. Kathy Hochul received a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation saying that it will be terminating its Nov. 2024 agreement with the state. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: E-ZPass readers and license plate-scanning cameras are seen on Park Row on February 20, 2025 in New York City. The MTA is suing the Trump administration after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end NYC’s congestion pricing toll. Gov. Kathy Hochul received a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation saying that it will be terminating its Nov. 2024 agreement with the state. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

New legal appeal targets Manhattan congestion toll

The U.S. DOT has formally appealed a March federal court ruling that allowed New York’s congestion pricing program to continue, reopening a political and legal battle that has dragged on for more than a year. The toll currently charges most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street — with planned increases in the coming years.

For New Jersey commuters already paying bridge or tunnel tolls, gas taxes, and parking costs, congestion pricing has been viewed as yet another financial hit at time when we can least afford it..

Critics argue Garden State residents are disproportionately burdened because so many rely on access to Manhattan for work, business, and commerce.

Earlier attempts to stop congestion pricing failed

This isn’t the administration’s first attempt to kill the controversial program.

In early 2025, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revoked federal approval for congestion pricing and ordered New York to halt toll collection. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority immediately sued, and federal Judge Lewis Liman ruled in March that Washington acted unlawfully, calling the move “arbitrary and capricious.”

That ruling kept the license plate readers on — and kept charging drivers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks as Janno Lieber, Chair & CEO at New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, listens on during the MTA Board's monthly meeting at Grand Central Madison on February 26, 2025 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul made remarks at the MTA monthly meeting where she spoke about the state's ongoing effort to continue its plan for congestion pricing. The board also heard public remarks from workers and people in the community. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks as Janno Lieber, Chair & CEO at New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, listens on during the MTA Board's monthly meeting at Grand Central Madison on February 26, 2025 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul made remarks at the MTA monthly meeting where she spoke about the state's ongoing effort to continue its plan for congestion pricing. The board also heard public remarks from workers and people in the community. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

John J. McCarthy, MTA’s head of policy and external relations, said in a statement they will see the Trump administration in court.

“Congestion pricing is working – fewer cars, less pollution, faster commutes,” McCarthy said, "(DOT) Secretary (Sean) Duffy has already lost in court, and if he wants to see us there again, let’s go.”

What it means for New Jersey commuters

The bottom line is, for now, nothing will change. Congestion pricing will remain in effect while this continues to be fought in the courts.

Under former Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey also filed a lawsuit to trash the tolls.

The Murphy administration claimed the federal approvals necessary to implement the program were improper. Murphy also claimed both traffic and pollution would increase in New Jersey and our transit system would be overburdened if the tolling went into effect.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Toll signs are seen on Park Row on February 20, 2025 in New York City. The MTA is suing the Trump administration after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end NYC’s congestion pricing toll. Gov. Kathy Hochul received a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation saying that it will be terminating its Nov. 2024 agreement with the state. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Toll signs are seen on Park Row on February 20, 2025 in New York City. The MTA is suing the Trump administration after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end NYC’s congestion pricing toll. Gov. Kathy Hochul received a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation saying that it will be terminating its Nov. 2024 agreement with the state. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has not said much about the ongoing litigation, but the state is engaged in settlement talks with New York. An update on those talks is due to be presented the judge next week. It is not clear what the talks involve or what New Jersey is seeking in terms of concessions.

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