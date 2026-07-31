🐢 Mysterious dumping: More than 150 box turtles were illegally dumped along a river in Cranford

🚨 Community rescue: Nearly 100 turtles have already been recovered, but dozens are still missing

📍 How to help: If you find a box turtle in Cranford, officials say don't keep it — bring it to the Cranford Fire Department so wildlife experts can care for it

CRANFORD — Officials said someone illegally dumped more than 150 box turtles onto a river in Union County, and now police need the public’s help in rounding them up.

Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook) Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook)

More than 150 box turtles illegally dumped in Cranford

On Wednesday, July 29, it was reported that the turtles, including ones native to New Jersey and some that are not, were dumped along a river in Cranford, the local fire department posted on its Facebook page.

Thanks to the efforts of residents, animal control officers and law enforcement, close to 100 of these turtles have been recovered, according to the Facebook post.

“But we need your help. These turtles need to be evaluated by wildlife veterinarians and biologists before they can be considered for release back into the wild, which is the goal,” Cranford fire officials wrote on Facebook.

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Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook) Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook)

How Cranford residents can help rescue missing turtles

According to the Facebook post, the department is asking residents that if they find a box turtle on their property, not to keep it as a pet because the turtles are part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

It is also illegal to remove any turtles from the wild, as they are protected species under state regulations.

Not sure if the turtle you’re looking at is a box turtle?

Fire officials said the Eastern box turtle has a more patterned shell, and the three-toed box turtle, which is not native to New Jersey, has a plainer brown shell.

Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook) Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook)

Each of the dumped box turtles appears to be about 5 to 7 inches in length at adult size, according to the Facebook post.

If Cranford residents find such a turtle, they are instructed to carefully collect the turtle and place it in a secure, clean cardboard box or similar container, ideally with a clean towel or paper towels at the bottom.

People are advised to keep the turtle indoors in a room-temperature, dark room away from any household pets or other local wildlife.

Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook) Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook)

According to the Facebook post, officials are asking people to bring the turtles to the Cranford Fire Department at 7 Springfield Avenue, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and they will take it from there.

The turtles will be brought to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for treatment and care, according to the Facebook post.

Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook) Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook)

According to St. Francis Animal Rescue in Sussex and Warren counties, which the Facebook post said is taking care of 96 recovered box turtles so far, these are not wild turtles, nor are they aquatic.

"They were quite perturbed as some were swimming for their lives in the swiftly flowing river," rescue officials wrote on Facebook.

The animal rescue is also looking for people to donate spare tanks for the turtles.

Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook) Cranford officials need the public's help in rounding up more than 150 box turtles that were illegally dumped near a river on Wednesday (St. Francis Animal Rescue via Facebook)

Police investigate who dumped protected turtles in Union County

Police have not said who is responsible for dumping the turtles and where they came from.

For questions, contact the Cranford Health Department at (908) 709-7238 or Animal Control Solutions at (908) 722-1271.

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