🚔 A Rockaway Township police officer is accused of giving privileged information to the subject of a criminal investigation.

⚖️ Donald Reddin faces obstruction and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance charges.

🔎 Prosecutors say his alleged warning negatively affected the execution of a search warrant.

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — A Morris County police officer has been charged in connection with alleged obstruction of a criminal investigation.

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Rockaway Township police officer, Donald J. Reddin, 34, of Wharton is currently suspended without pay, after being accused of providing privileged information to the subject of a criminal investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Rockaway Township officer accused of tipping off suspect

On March 12, 2026, Reddin allegedly informed the subject not to leave his residence due to police activity in the area, which negatively affected the execution of a search warrant during an investigation, Carroll said.

Morris County officer faces obstruction, drug conspiracy charges

Then, more than five months later, on August 31, Reddin was charged with one count of fourth-degree obstruction of a government operation, and one count of third-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

He was processed and released pending a court appearance.

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