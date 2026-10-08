⚠️ State Police charge Anthony Zigarelli in a 2022 Garden State Parkway shooting.

➡️ Police say a passenger was wounded when several rounds were fired at a vehicle near Exit 80.

🔴 Zigarelli is already serving a six-year sentence for a separate 2024 shooting.

TOMS RIVER — State Police have filed attempted murder charges against a 22-year-old Ocean County man for a shooting along the Garden State Parkway several years ago.

Since last month, Anthony Zigarelli is serving a six-year sentence for a separate shooting in which he aimed at a bicyclist in 2024.



Read More: NJ gunman gets 6 years for shooting at Toms River bicyclist

Ocean County area of January 2022 shooting (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Ocean County area of January 2022 shooting (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Police say argument lead to Parkway shooting

He is now additionally accused of the Jan. 12, 2022 incident that started as an argument with a stranger in his hometown of Manchester at an Exxon gas station at the corner of Route 37 and Commonwealth Boulevard.

After the fight, detectives said Zigarelli, in a Dodge Charger, followed the victim’s vehicle as it merged onto the Parkway headed south.

About two miles down the highway in the area of exit 80, Zigarelli fired several rounds at the vehicle, hitting the victim who was a passenger, before taking off, police said.

The female driver was unharmed and went to the closest hospital for help, State Police said.

Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in the vehicle.

William Sabo served several months for weapons and drug offenses from the 2022 incident (NJDOC) Parkway shooting new charges Zigarelli - William Sabo served several months for weapons and drug offenses

Another man was initially charged in the Parkway shooting

Days after the shooting, a different Ocean County man was arrested.

William Sabo, who turns 27 next week, was initially charged with attempted murder in the Parkway shooting. Sabo later pleaded guilty to charges of illegal drugs and weapons possession, Patch first reported, citing court records.

The attempted homicide charge against Sabo was dismissed.

After serving time, he has been out on parole since June.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New evidence leads police to Zigarelli

In the more than four years since the Parkway shooting, advanced technology led to new evidence, State Police said on Thursday.

State Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit identified Zigarelli as the suspect.

Anthony Zigarelli is facing new attempted murder charges as he is in prison for a 2022 shooting (NJDOC) Parkway shooting new charges Zigarell

He is now charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

About a week earlier, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer confirmed attempted murder charges, filed first as a juvenile since Zigarelli was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Zigarelli is already incarcerated in Burlington County, after pleading guilty in June to aggravated assault for the shooting more than two years ago.

The bicyclist was physically unharmed in that incident.

A second shooter in that case also pleaded guilty and has been awaiting his sentencing.

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