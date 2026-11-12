⚠️ Tyler Jones, 34, of Philadelphia got three years in NJ prison for stealing a woman’s nude photos.

❗ A federal judge awarded the woman $8.7 million in a civil judgment last year.

➡️ Pennsylvania sentenced him in a similar case, its attorney general says.

GLASSBORO — A Philadelphia man ordered to pay a woman $8.7 million has been sentenced to three years in New Jersey State Prison for stealing nude photos from her cell phone, according to authorities.

Tyler Jones, 34, was sentenced in Superior Court in Gloucester County on Monday. He pleaded guilty to third-degree computer theft, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

According to prosecutors, Jones got access to another person's cell phone and then sent himself their intimate photos in Glassboro on Nov. 20, 2022.

Defense counsel for Jones didn't immediately reply to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Jones also owes that same victim millions. Last year, a federal judge awarded the woman $3 million for pain and suffering, and $5 million in punitive damages.

Tyler Jones is charged with stealing nude images and posting them online. (Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office/Canva) Tyler Jones is charged with stealing nude images and posting them online

Lawsuit says he posted her photos on 4chan with her name and job

The victim's lawsuit said she was friends with a woman who was dating Jones in November 2022. Unaware of his criminal history, she let Jones borrow her phone on Nov. 11, 2020 and then again days later, the lawsuit said. Jones accessed her photos and sent himself her intimate photos.

Over the next several months, Jones anonymously posted the photos to 4chan, an online image board. But the victim wasn't anonymous; Jones included her name, job, age, and height in the posts, according to the lawsuit.

"They're amazing. Love that she has no idea how many eyes are on them," Jones said in one post.

The woman became aware of the posts after receiving an anonymous message on Instagram. Jones had created a private Discord group to mobilize other users for a massive harassment campaign, the woman said.

She said Jones did the same thing to at least seven other women.

The homepage for 4chan.org, the website where Jones posted stolen nude photos, a lawsuit says (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) The homepage for 4chan.org, the website where Jones posted stolen nude photos, a lawsuit says

Pennsylvania sentenced Tyler Jones to up to 5 years on Oct. 30

Monday's sentencing in Gloucester County is the latest update for Jones, who must serve another prison sentence across the Delaware River.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said Jones pleaded guilty to eight felonies and nine misdemeanors in July. On Oct. 30, he was sentenced to between two and a half and five years in prison, plus five years of probation. Jones must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.

“Engaging in this deviant criminal conduct has been a lifestyle for this defendant, so years in prison is the appropriate resolution for this disturbing case,” Sunday said.

According to Sunday, police in Pennsylvania identified at least five victims whose nudes were stolen and posted online by Jones.

He faced similar accusations at Villanova in 2012

The accusations against Jones date back a decade further. He's a repeat offender with a criminal history dating back to 2012, when he was a sophomore at Villanova University.

Radnor Township police said Jones used his iPhone to secretly record a woman at his family's home in Switzerland. The woman was visiting Jones' brother.

Police said Jones waited until he was back at his dorm room, and then uploaded the video and videos of two other women to a pornographic website. One victim was 17 years old.

The first woman didn't know about the recording until a horrifying phone call; her friend recognized her in the video, which had received more than 8,000 views.

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