🚨 A North Bergen man is accused of inventing a fake NJMVC deportation list to scam a family friend.

💰 Carlos A. Roca-Roca allegedly demanded $6,000 to remove the friend from the phony list.

⚖️ He allegedly threatened to have the victim deported if he didn't pay. He's charged with theft by deception and extortion.

FAIRVIEW — A Hudson County man has been arrested and charged after concocting a fake deportation list from the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles to scam a friend out of thousands of dollars.

North Bergen man allegedly invents fake NJMVC deportation list

The man, Carlos A. Roca-Roca, 35, of North Bergen, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Fairview, Bergen County, after an investigation revealed he contacted a family friend and told them he knew someone at the NJMVC, Fairview Deputy Police Chief John Pierotti Jr. said.

Roca-Roca told the friend that he was placed on a deportation list, but that Roca-Roca would remove him from that list in exchange for $6,000, which he demanded, police said.

$6,000 demand came with threat of deportation

He threatened the friend, saying that if he didn’t pay, Roca-Roca would have him deported, Pierotti Jr. said.

Man allegedly admits making up deportation scam

Roca-Roca admitted to police he made up the story because he needed the money to pay off some personal financial issues.

He was charged with theft by deception and theft by extortion (to inflict harm) under a complaint summons.

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