⚠️ Police say a man fired a shotgun at homes and vehicles on a dead-end Butler street.

❗ Garrett Brogan, 34, of Albuquerque was arrested about 4:40 a.m. Sunday after a search with drones and K-9s.

❓ Prosecutors say he drove from New Mexico, and police say it’s unclear why the shooting happened.

BUTLER — A man drove across the country from New Mexico to New Jersey, then fired a shotgun at homes and vehicles on a dead-end Butler street before running into the woods, police say.

Garrett Brogan, 34, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was arrested Sunday by the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. County prosecutors said Brogan is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a shotgun, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree weapon possession for an unlawful purpose.

Brogan is being held at the Morris County jail.

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An officer with the Morris County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team. (Mendham Twp Police via Facebook) An officer with the Morris County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team. (Mendham Twp Police via Facebook)

Gunfire erupted on Washington St. shortly before 3 a.m.

The sounds of gunfire erupted shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday along Washington St. in Butler, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Residents awoke to hear shotgun rounds being fired at their vehicles and homes; one person called 9-1-1 to report that a man was in the road shooting a gun.

One home's front window was shot out, and the vehicles there had also been damaged. A vehicle at another home had also been shot. Police said the damage totaled more than $2,000. No one was hurt.

Butler police officers said they could hear shooting as they arrived at the dead-end street, and saw a U-Haul van parked at the end of the road. Police said they saw a man standing behind the van, yelling that he was "under attack."

The man then ran into the woods toward the nearby school athletic fields, police said. That’s when they called in the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. A lengthy search involving drones, multiple K-9s, and officers followed, and Brogan was arrested around 4:40 a.m.

Shooter drove more than 2,000 miles to quiet residential street, police say

Prosecutors said that Brogan drove from New Mexico to New Jersey, a trip of more than 2,000 miles by Google Maps’ estimate, and that he stopped at a hotel in Wayne before the shooting.

It’s not clear why the shooting happened. Police said Brogan was a stranger to the residents living along Washington St.

Police also said they seized drugs, and that it appeared Brogan was under the influence when he was arrested. However, no drug charges were announced.

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