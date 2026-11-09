️⚫ A Voorhees woman is headed to state prison for stealing several jackets from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Deptford Mall.

⚖️ Krista Burton, 42, was sentenced to 15 months after pleading guilty to shoplifting.

⚫Meantime, Mount Laurel police are investigating two separate thefts, including one involving more than $1,500 in seafood and meat.

WOODBURY — It’s a little over a year in prison for a South Jersey woman who admitted to shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a major sporting goods retailer at the beginning of the year.

Voorhees woman sentenced for Deptford Mall shoplifting

On Monday, Nov. 2, the Honorable Niki Arbittier sentenced Krista M. Burton, 42, of Voorhees, to 15 months behind bars in state prison, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns announced.

According to statements made in court and documents filed in the case, Burton swiped several jackets worth $942 from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at the Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road, in Deptford on January 24.

She pled guilty to one count of fourth-degree shoplifting.

Mount Laurel Wegmans theft involved $1,500 in food

Meanwhile, in Burlington County, Mount Laurel police have identified a woman involved in a shoplifting case, thanks to numerous community tips.

On Oct. 27, the female suspect allegedly took more than $1,500 worth of merchandise, including high-end seafood, king crab legs, steaks, and other meats from Wegmans, located at 2 Centerton Road.

Police seek man accused of stealing $400 in merchandise

However, the police department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident on Oct. 17. In this case, the man placed more than $400 worth of goods into his shopping cart and left the store, which has not been named, without paying. He was last seen near the Red Roof Inn.

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