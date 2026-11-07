🚨A 65-year-old man was shot after pointing a gun at a Gloucester Township officer

🚨 Police say the suspect was carrying two guns during the CVS robbery

🚨A witness says the man told employees he had cancer and needed pain medication

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old man was shot by police during an armed robbery at a Gloucester Township CVS after pointing a gun at an officer and refusing to put down his weapon Friday afternoon.

A woman who was inside the store told 6ABC Action News that the man said he had cancer, was in pain and just wanted medication. She said he told employees he didn't want to hurt anyone.

Michael Dougherty was in the midst of robbing the CVS on College Drive in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township around 4:15 p.m. when officers arrived, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

An officer stepped back when Dougherty pointed a gun at him before drawing his own weapon. Dougherty refused to put down his gun and walked toward the officer, who fired multiple times.

Witness: Suspect wanted pain meds

A woman inside the store told 6ABC Action News that Dougherty somehow got into the pharmacy area and approached an employee from behind.

She said Dougherty told the employee he didn't want to hurt anyone and just wanted medication because he had cancer and was in pain.

A second officer tended to Dougherty and placed him under arrest while awaiting the arrival of first responders, who took him to Cooper University Hospital.

Police later found Dougherty was carrying two guns. No officers, employees or customers were injured, according to MacAulay.

He was charged with one count of first-degree armed robbery, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of third-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at law enforcement.

The prosecutor's Special Prosecutions Unit is investigating the shooting with guidance from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

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