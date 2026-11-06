🚓 A Browns Mills couple who ran Gone Rogue Girls Rescue were arrested.

🚨 Prosecutors say Thomas Thompson shot a foster dog in the head in April, then the rescue sought donations for a fake cancer story

🐶 Twelve dogs were removed from kennels that were filthy and overcrowded, authorities said

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County couple who ran a dog rescue is accused of keeping animals in deplorable conditions, illegally killing dogs, and posting a made-up story online to collect donations.

Detectives arrested Thomas Thompson, 37, and Brooke Thompson, 34, after searching their Brown Mills home Thursday. The married couple operated Gone Rogue Girls Rescue.

Prosecutors said the kennels were at the couple's Tecumseh Trail property. Some dogs didn't have access to water; all the kennels were overcrowded and covered in the dogs' waste, prosecutors said.

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Officials removed 12 dogs from the horrid conditions and took them to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, prosecutors said. The dogs are receiving medical care and may soon go up for adoption.

Each Thompson is charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Thomas Thompson is charged with two counts of unlawful weapons possession, while Brooke Thompson is charged with theft by deception in connection with an online fundraiser.

They are being held pending an appearance in Superior Court in Burlington County.

Investigators believe Gone Rogue Girls Rescue may have illegally euthanized multiple dogs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at https://burlpros.org/tips.

(Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. via Facebook) (Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. via Facebook)

A foster’s report to police in October led to the investigation

Prosecutors said the investigation began after a Mullica resident gave local police a disturbing report in October. The resident said a dog she was fostering was killed at her home by the Thompsons.

The pit bull named Biggie Smalls was shot in the head, prosecutors said.

According to the resident, the Thompsons came to her home in April to vaccinate the dog that had come from Gone Rogue Girls Rescue. However, Biggie Smalls got aggressive and tried to bite Brooke Thompson.

Investigators were told that's when Thomas Thompson pulled a gun and shot the pit bull in the head. The Thompsons put the dead dog in a bag and took him with them, prosecutors said.

Fundraiser said Biggie Smalls died of cancer. Prosecutors say he was shot

A month later, in May, a Gone Rogue Girls Rescue fundraiser asked for donations in memory of the dog Biggie Smalls. The fundraiser claimed he was humanely euthanized due to a cancer diagnosis.

The accusations that the Thompsons shot Biggie Smalls and then fundraised off the dog's death first circulated on social media last month. It appears Gone Rogue Girls Rescue stopped operating around that time, prosecutors said.

In February, Gone Rogue Girls Rescue said on Facebook that melting snow flooded their Lumberton storage unit and destroyed supplies and asked for donations. The post has since been deleted.

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