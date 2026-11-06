🚨A Middletown sergeant faces DWI and reckless driving charges in Howell

🚨Tickets place the incident at a Police Athletic League facility on Kent Road.

🚨The officer has been placed on administrative leave

HOWELL — A Middletown police sergeant is facing DWI and reckless driving charges after an incident at a Police Athletic League facility in neighboring Howell.

Sgt. Elzbieta Banel, 42, was at the Howell Police Athletic League facility on Kent Road at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to records obtained by New Jersey 101.5. She was issued two other tickets for reckless driving and DWI on school property or within 1,000 feet of a school.

She has a court date on Nov. 20 at Howell Township Municipal Court.

Middletown sergeant placed on administrative leave

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said Banel has been with the department since 2016.

“We are aware of the arrest of Sergeant Banel, and while we are precluded from discussing personnel matters, I can confirm that Sergeant Banel is being placed on administrative leave," Weber said.

The tickets did not disclose why Banel was at the PAL facility.

Middletown officer previously received valor award

According to the department's Facebook page, Banel received a Life Saving Valor Award in 2023.

She was one of several officers who went into a house on fire without protective gear, believing there were people inside, and rescued the family pet.

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