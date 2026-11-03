⚖️ A 21-year-old Berkeley Township woman has pleaded guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material in an Ocean County investigation.

📱 Investigators say she sent nude photos of juveniles to a Toms River man who allegedly instructed her to engage in inappropriate touching.

🚔 She faces up to three years in state prison and lifetime parole supervision. A co-defendant faces up to five years.

A 21-year-old Ocean County woman has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Julianna Goldstein of Berkeley Township faces up to three years in prison when she’s sentenced on February 5, 2027, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. She will also be subject to parole supervision for life and will be required to register as a Megan’ Law sex offender.

Ocean County child sexual abuse material investigation began with cyber tip

The investigation started when the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading and distributing child porn images across various internet platforms.

A cell phone number belonging to a Toms River resident was identified as the location from which that person was uploading and distributing the images.

Berkeley Township woman sent images to Toms River man, prosecutors say

That individual was identified as co-defendant Logan Oliveira, 25, of Toms River. The investigation revealed several messages between Oliveira and Goldstein, in which Goldstein was sending nude photos of juveniles to Oliveira.

Authorities also learned that Oliveira instructed Goldstein to touch a juvenile inappropriately, and then send pictures of the touching to him.

Toms River co-defendant also pleaded guilty

In April 2025, Oliveira was arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail. He pleaded guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material on December 16, 2025.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month and faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison. Oliveira will likewise be subject to parole supervision for life and be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

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