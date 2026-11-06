🚨A missing 10-year-old Philadelphia girl was found dead in the trunk of a car in NJ

🚨Her foster mother faces murder and abuse-of-a-corpse charges

🚨 Investigators have not disclosed whether anyone else will face charges

LINDENWOLD — The foster mother of a missing 10-year-old girl has been charged with her death after the girl was found in the trunk of a car at a New Jersey apartment complex.

Malayshia Allford went missing from her home on North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia 10 days ago.

Her foster mother, Caprice Williams, 36, told police the girl did not return home from school, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Williams and other adults in the case gave investigators several conflicting statements, Krasner said.

Surveillance video led investigators to New Jersey

Investigators watched surveillance video showing a body being removed from the home around 2 a.m. Monday and placed into a vehicle.

Krasner said the driver of that vehicle led investigators to another car parked at the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold late Wednesday night, where Allford's body was found in the trunk. It appeared her body had been in the trunk for an extended period of time.

A medical examiner in Camden County determined Allford died from blunt force trauma. Signs of earlier abuse were also found on the girl's body.

Foster mother faces murder charge

Williams, 36, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and several related offenses. She is being held without bail and is due in court on Nov. 23.

Krasner did not say whether others would be charged, identify the witness who led investigators to the apartment complex, or say who owns the car.

6 ABC Action News reported that Williams works at the Lewis C. Cassidy School in Philadelphia.

Neighbors on Simpson Street created a memorial to Malayshia outside her Simpson Street home. One resident told 6 ABC Action News they are symbols of the love they have for the girl.

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