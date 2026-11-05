🚨Police closed part of Route 38 as officers responded to a man on an overpass.

🚨Two Cherry Hill officers spent about 20 minutes talking with the man.

🚨The man came back over the safety fence and was taken to a hospital

CHERRY HILL — Two Cherry Hill police officers helped prevent a man from jumping off a Route 38 overpass Wednesday, taking about 20 minutes to build trust and convince him to come back to safety.

Officers found the man standing on the other side of the safety fence on the Haddonfield Road overpass around 12:30 p.m.

Jared Colbert and John Casey, a member of the department's critical incident negotiating team, listened to the man and worked to build trust in an effort to get him to come down, according to the department.

Officers took time to listen

After about 20 minutes, the man came away from the edge of the overpass and back around the fence. He was taken to a hospital to receive further care.

"The Cherry Hill Police Department commends Officers Colbert and Casey for the patience, compassion, and professionalism they showed throughout the conversation. By taking the time to listen and treating the man with dignity, they upheld the department’s commitment to protecting life and caring for people in distress," the department wrote in a statement.

The department also thanked drivers for their patience with the delays that developed while the road was closed.

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