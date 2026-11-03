🚨 A Connecticut man is accused of burglarizing a car with a dead man inside at a Secaucus parking deck.

💳 Police say Quashawn Clayton, 28, was caught with the deceased man's credit cards just hours later.

🚔 Clayton faces five charges, including burglary, credit card theft and failure to report a death.

SECAUCUS — A Connecticut man is accused of stealing credit cards from a vehicle with a dead man inside in Hudson County, New Jersey over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, just before 8 a.m., Secaucus police were notified about a reported car burglary in progress at a parking deck on Mill Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the door of a 2026 Hyundai Elantra slightly open and discovered the lifeless body of a 62-year-old Secaucus resident inside.

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Authorities with the Secaucus Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Squad determined there were no immediate signs of foul play in the man’s death. However, the cause and manner of his death are pending from the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Connecticut man accused of burglarizing car in Secaucus

Police immediately broadcast a description of the burglary suspect to all patrol units and surrounding police agencies.

About three hours later, Officer Jonathan Padron spotted a man matching the burglary suspect's description walking near Lighting Way, directly across the street from where the crime occurred.

The man, identified as Quashawn Clayton, 28, of Hartford, Connecticut, ignored the officer’s orders to stop and instead ran away. Padron chased him on foot and arrested him a short time later.

Suspect allegedly caught with dead man's credit cards

Clayton was found to have credit cards belonging to the dead man. He is charged with burglary, theft of movable property, credit card theft, obstructing the administration of law, and failure to report a death.

Secaucus police chief praises officer's quick arrest

“I want to publicly thank and acknowledge the reporting person for not just passing by but instead, reported the crime in progress to the police. I must also recognize the diligence of Police Officer Padron in capturing the suspect within hours of the commission of this crime,” Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Clayton is currently lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

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