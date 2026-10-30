⚠️ Aaron Tart Jr. was arrested Friday in the Voorhees hit-and-run that killed bicyclist Maksudur Rahman.

🔴 Prosecutors say a gray Ford Fusion with a replaced windshield was found with Tart and seized.

❓ Detectives are still looking for a dark midsize SUV that prosecutors say also hit Rahman and fled.

VOORHEES — Police have made their first arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man whose family says he was bicycling home from work, and investigators are still looking for a second driver.

On Friday, Aaron Tart Jr. was arrested in Deptford by the Camden Division of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Tart, 24, of Atco, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal crash, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and fourth-degree evidence tampering. He's being held at the Camden County jail.

Prosecutors say the Ford’s windshield had been replaced

A gray Ford Fusion involved in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Voorhees was found with Tart, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Detectives seized the vehicle, which has New Jersey plates. They said the windshield had been replaced.

Investigators say Tart was driving the Ford when it struck a 71-year-old man on a bicycle early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. The vehicle fled the scene.

A second vehicle also hit the bicyclist and fled. Prosecutors said it was a dark-colored midsize SUV.

Detectives are still looking for the second vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact CCPO Det. Samuel Funches III at (856) 614-8083.

Route 73 North in Voorhees (Google Maps) Route 73 North in Voorhees (Google Maps)

Victim's family says he was biking home from his dishwasher job

Voorhees police officers found Rahman dead at the scene near the 100 block of North Route 73.

He was a Berlin Township resident. He and his wife immigrated from Bangladesh more than 10 years ago, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Rahman’s family said he was bicycling home from work when he was struck. The South Jersey man worked as a dishwasher at Harmony Diner, formerly the Voorhees Diner, and usually got home around 1:30 a.m., his family told CBS Philadelphia.

Mahmudur Rahman, the victim’s son, said to Fox 29 that he couldn’t understand why the drivers abandoned his father and didn’t call the police, saying “he could’ve been saved.”

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