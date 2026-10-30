🚨 A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle just before midnight Thursday in Bridgeton.

🚗 The driver allegedly fled the scene, but police later located the vehicle.

⚖️ Labria Williams, 34, of Bridgeton, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County woman has been arrested and charged with the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Thursday night.

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It was just before midnight on Oct. 29 when Bridgeton police responded to the intersection of E. Broad Street and S. East Avenue for a pedestrian-motor vehicle crash, the department wrote in a released statement.

Bicyclist killed in Bridgeton hit-and-run

An investigation revealed that the male victim, who has not been identified by name or age, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The car, which fled the scene, was later located.

Bridgeton woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

The driver, Labria Williams, 34, of Bridgeton, was arrested and formally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Williams was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old riding an e-scooter in Bridgewater was struck and killed by a Tesla, driven by a 38-year-old female resident. The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been announced.

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