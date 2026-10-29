🚔 A Brooklyn man is headed to prison for 20 years after a drug investigation in Atlantic City.

💊 Investigators say he used an Atlantic City address and a motel room to manufacture and sell cocaine and methamphetamine.

⚖️ Joseph Andrews, 42, pleaded guilty to three drug offenses stemming from the investigation.

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York man has been sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for operating a drug production facility and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it in Atlantic City.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Joseph Andrews, 42, of Brooklyn, was sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to first-degree maintaining a narcotics production facility, first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Atlantic City drug investigation targeted two locations

On January 9, 2025, investigators executed search warrants at 64 N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City, and at a room in the Super 8 Motel on January 23.

The investigation determined that Andrews traveled back and forth between Brooklyn and the Jersey Shore gaming resort town, using both locations to manufacture and sell cocaine and methamphetamine.

Brooklyn man arrested in Atlantic City drug case

At the time, Andrews also had multiple pending charges in Kings County, New York, related to the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

He was arrested in A.C. on January 23, 2025 and had been detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since that date.

Andrews pleaded guilty to three drug offenses

On April 27, 2026, Andrews pleaded guilty to the three offenses and entered into a negotiated plea agreement recommending a 20-year state prison sentence.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom