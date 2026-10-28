🚨 A 16-year-old boy riding an e-scooter was struck and killed by a Tesla in Bridgewater.

🚗 The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Route 28 and Adamsville Road.

⚖️ Police have not announced any charges as the investigation continues.

BRIDGEWATER — Another fatal accident involving a teenager and an electric vehicle in New Jersey.

A 16-year-old boy on an e-scooter was struck and killed by a Tesla in Bridgewater on Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 28 (Union Avenue) and Adamsville Road.

16-year-old e-scooter rider struck by Tesla in Bridgewater

When police arrived at the scene, they found a disabled Tesla Model Y in the middle of the intersection and the teenager lying in the roadway, unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers immediately performed CPR and other life-saving measures, which continued until paramedics arrived. The juvenile was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

How the fatal crash happened on Route 28

A preliminary investigation found that the Tesla, driven by a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman, was traveling westbound on Union Avenue, trying to make a left turn onto Adamsville Road. It appears that she struck the e-scooter rider as he was traveling through the intersection, police said.

The Tesla driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not announced any charges, if any. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Steve Black of the Bridgewater Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 908-722-4111, ext. 4133.

New Jersey has seen plenty of accidents involving teens and e-bikes

There have been some recent and notable e-scooter and e-bike accidents involving teens in New Jersey.

Last month in Clifton, a 17-year-old e-scooter rider was seriously injured after colliding with a car at Madison Avenue and First Street.

In September 2025, two 17-year-old girls riding an e-bike together in Cranford were killed when another teen intentionally drove his Jeep into them. The boy, Vincent Battloro, now 18, is being tried as an adult and just pleaded not guilty this week.

Also in September 2025, a 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by a landscaping truck in Scotch Plains while riding his e-bike.

There was another electric scooter death involving a 16-year-old boy when he collided with a tow truck. That happened in November 2019.

Over the summer, New Jersey enforced its statewide regulations for electric bicycles, which states all riders must be at least 15 years old. Helmets are mandatory. Riders 17 and older must have a valid driver’s license, and 15 and 16 year old riders must have a special motorized bicycle license or permit from the NJMVC.

All e-bikes, including low-speed models, must also be registered with the state.

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