⚠️ A Burlington Township man has been indicted on nine criminal charges involving child sexual abuse material.

📱 Investigators say he used Snapchat and Telegram to share more than 30,000 images and videos over three years.

🔎 Detectives are still seeking possible victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the prosecutor’s office.

A 38-year-old Burlington County man is accused of posing as a young boy online to trick underage girls into sending him child sexual abuse material.

Kareem Abdel-Rahman, of Burlington Township, was arrested on Aug. 20 after an investigation that started with a cybertip to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Nine criminal charges in Burlington County case

Abdel-Rahman has now been indicted by a Burlington County grand jury on nine charges as follows:

▪️first-degree causing or permitting a child to create child sexual abuse materials (two counts)

▪️first-degree distribution of 1,000 or more items of child sexual abuse materials

▪️second-degree aggravated sexual extortion

▪️second-degree possession of between 1,000—99,000 items of child sexual abuse materials

▪️third-degree debauching the morals of a child (two counts)

▪️third-degree providing obscenity to a minor (two counts)

The case will now be scheduled for an arraignment, at which time the defendant will enter

a plea.

Abdel-Rahman has been in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest.



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Kareem Abdel-Rahman is indicted on nine criminal charges involving child sex abuse materials (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Kareem Abdel-Rahman is indicted on nine criminal charges involving child sex abuse materials (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Investigators say he posed as a teenage boy

Following up on the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives found that Abdel-Rahman used social media platforms to have sexually explicit chats with multiple young girls, pretending to be an underage boy and sending them pornographic images and videos.

He would then ask that they photo or video themselves in sexual manners and send him the files.

Investigators found that at least two girls listened to Abdel-Rahman, sending him such videos or photos.

One of the victims said that she did so after Abdel-Rahman, who she believed to also be a young teen, threatened to kill himself if she didn’t listen.

Police said he would trade the files that victims sent him for other online images of child sexual abuse materials.

Abdel-Rahman is accused of sharing more than 30,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse materials over the last three years, using Snapchat and Telegram.

Photo by Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash A phone screen displays the telegram app

Detectives seek possible victims

Investigators continue to seek possible victims. Anyone with relevant information

Is urged to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035 and ask to speak to a detective in the High-Tech Crimes Unit or submit the information online.

“Protecting our children from online predators remains a top priority for this office,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said in a written release on Wednesday.

“To those who think they can evade justice by hiding in cyberspace, know this: we are out there, too. We will find you, and you will be held fully accountable.”

Abdel-Rahman is being represented by defense attorney Gerard A Nisivoccia.

A request for comment sent to Nisivoccia’s firm was not immediately answered.

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