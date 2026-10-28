🔴 A 66-year-old New York man was convicted in a shooting that left a 19-year-old wounded four times in Nutley.

🚗 Surveillance video showed the suspect smashing a car window to lure the victim outside before 12 shots were fired.

⚖️ The man faces up to 20 years in prison, but the alleged shooter has not been identified.

NUTLEY — An upstate New York man faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted in the 2025 attempted murder of a 19-year-old man outside his mother’s home in New Jersey.

On July 4, 2025, Armando Villareal Mena, 66, of Newburgh, and a co-conspirator drove from the Orange County city to Jahniel Perez’s mother’s house in Nutley, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Nutley shooting suspect smashed car window to lure victim outside

Surveillance video showed the car circling the block before stopping in front of the house. Mena is seen smashing the window of the victim’s mother’s car to lure Perez outside.

The co-conspirator fired 12 shots at Perez as Mena drove toward the victim. Perez was struck by gunfire four times, and both assailants took off, Stephens said.

Perez’s mother took him in the damaged car to a local hospital for treatment.

New York man arrested three days after attempted murder

Three days later, Mena was arrested while driving the suspect vehicle in Newburgh. He admitted to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force that he was the driver in the Perez case.

On Oct. 23, 2026, Mena was found guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree aggravated assault in connection with the attack on Perez.

Mena is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18.

“We are thankful to have secured justice for Jahniel Perez and his family. The verdict would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of the ECPO Homicide Task Force, the Nutley Police Department, and the Newburgh Police Department,” said Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Wukovits.

Shooter in Nutley attack remains unidentified

While Mena has been convicted, the identity of the shooter remains unknown, and the investigation continues, Stephens said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432.

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