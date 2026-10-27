⚠️ A Beachwood woman is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in union benefits after both of her parents' deaths.

➡️ Investigators say Kristen G. Arntz posed as her late mother to collect pension and annuity payments for more than four years.

🔴 Arntz is charged with multiple counts of theft by deception and forgery.

A 54-year-old Ocean County woman has been accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a union local pension fund by pretending to be her dead mother.

Kristen G. Arntz, of Beachwood, is charged with two counts of second-degree theft by deception and three counts of third-degree forgery.

Arntz’s father was an iron worker for Local 11 out of Newark. Following his death in October 2019, Arntz’s mother continued receiving her late husband’s pension.

Then in December 2020, Artnz’s mother also died.

Instead of telling the union about the death, Arntz took control of her mother’s bank account to continue receiving benefits, investigators said.

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash Wooden gavel resting on a dark surface next to book

More than $200,000 allegedly taken from union funds

From January 2021 to July 2025, Arntz collected $97,139 from the pension fund of Ironworkers Local 11 and $120,700 from the union’s annuity fund.

Arntz also forged several letters to the union in her mother’s name, requesting advanced payments from the union’s annuity fund, investigators said.

“Private pension funds like the one victimized in this case exist to help provide some measure of financial security to the workers who paid into them, often over a lifetime,” state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a written statement on Tuesday. “The charges in this indictment allege a scheme to steal a large amount of money to which the defendant was not entitled.”

“Stealing more than $200,000 from the pension programs by concealing a family member’s death, as this defendant is alleged to have done, is a calculated betrayal of a fund that hardworking employees depend on, and it will not be tolerated,” state Division of Criminal Justice Interim Director Martha Nye said in the same release.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of up to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.