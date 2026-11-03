🚨Two people jumped from the Tunney Bridge over the Toms River Monday afternoon

🚨Firefighters recovered one person and took them to a hospital.

🚨The search for the second person was suspended Monday night.

TOMS RIVER — One person remains missing after two people jumped off the Tunney Bridge into the Toms River Monday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a person who jumped off the Route 37 westbound bridge between Seaside Heights and Toms River around 2:45 p.m., according to the East Dover Fire Company. As a company fire chief approached, a second person leaped into the Toms River under the bridge.

Fire crews recover one person as search continues

A fire boat crew from Island Heights recovered the second person and brought them to Pier One Marina on the mainland along Route 37, where a command station was established. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

A grid search was also started for the first person who jumped, involving the Coast Guard, State Police, dive teams and the Toms River police drone unit.

That person had not been located when the search was suspended at 8:45 p.m. because of safety concerns. The identities of both individuals were not disclosed.

Traffic continued to flow with some delays on both sides of Route 37 during the search.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Pictures and video courtesy Exit 82 Scanner News

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