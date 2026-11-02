🚨 A 32-year-old Gloucester County man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin Township.

⚠️ Police say Ricardo A. Ferrera was considered armed and dangerous, before he was apprehended by Monday early afternoon.

➡️ Investigators say Christina Cruz was found shot in a home's living room.

WOODBURY — Police urged the public to be on the lookout for a 32-year-old Gloucester County man accused of killing his girlfriend and fleeing early Monday.

Ricardo A. Ferrera, of the Franklinville area, was wanted on murder and other charges after 30-year-old Christina Cruz was found shot and killed just after 12:30 a.m.

Ferrera was to be considered armed and dangerous, police said, before he was apprehended before 1 p.m., police said.

Accused killer in Franklinville sought by police (Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office) Accused killer in Franklinville sought by police (Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office)

Police respond to fatal shooting in Franklin Township

In the early morning, Franklin Township Police responded to a shooting at a residence along Porchtown Road.

One witness, who was upstairs at the home, reported hearing gunshots and coming downstairs to find the victim laying in the living room.

The same witness told police that Ferrera was arguing with Cruz about two hours earlier, late on Sunday.

A second witness, who was in a first-floor bedroom, also reported hearing the argument “followed by two gunshots and a thud,” Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said.

Ferrera then drove off after the shooting, police said.

County Map with police background Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration (2) County Map with police background Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration (2)

Suspect often frequents three South Jersey cities

Ferrera has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have a weapon.

He was described to police as a Hispanic man, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds.

Ferrera has been known to frequent Millville, Vineland and Atlantic City.

Anyone with potential information can also contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Craig Rawles at 856-384-5500.

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