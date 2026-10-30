⚖️ A former Middle Township fifth-grade teacher has pleaded guilty to a second-degree child endangerment charge.

➡️ Laura Caron faces five years in state prison, before evaluation, and will lose her teaching license under the plea agreement.

🔴 She must register as a sex offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

A 36-year-old now-former Cape May County elementary teacher accused of a prolonged sexual affair with a young male victim has taken a plea deal.

Laura Caron, of Cape May Court House, taught fifth grade at Middle Township Elementary School 2, up until the time of her arrest in January 2025.

On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct.

Under her plea, Caron faces a five-year sentence in state prison, along with giving up her teaching license and all future public employment, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said on Friday.

Caron next will undergo routine evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel.

If prison officials determine that she is a compulsive or repeat offender, the recommended term could be impacted, Sutherland said.

Arrest in Cape May County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Cape May County sex assault charge

Affidavit details living arrangement with victim

The victim and his two siblings lived with the teacher for four years, ending in 2020, according to the affidavit filed by investigators in Caron’s case.

There have been no public details on what led to their parents agreeing to the arrangement.

Caron had a baby in 2019, while the boy she was accused of assaulting was 13, the same affidavit said.

Following her arrest, the Cape May County teen tried to clear the name of his former teacher and accused mother of his child.

“They need to drop all charges. I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything,” the then-19-year-old said in February 2025 to the DailyMail.com.

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Caron faces sentencing in January 2027

Sentencing was set for Jan. 8, 2027 in Cape May County Superior Court before Judge Jeffrey Waldman.

She must also register with the state as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be under Parole Supervision for life.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt