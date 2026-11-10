🔴 A Turnersville-area man faces federal bank and mail fraud charges.

⚠️ Prosecutors say he collected $11,309 from 43 schools using fake invoices.

➡️ He also is accused of briefly diverting $2.8 million and trying to steal another $9.2 million.

CAMDEN — A 56-year-old New Jersey man is facing federal charges of bank and mail fraud, for trying to scam millions of unclaimed dollars paid out by a hedge fund, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

While his loftier scheme did not pan out, federal prosecutors said that Robert Armstrong, of the Turnersville area, did manage to steal more than $11,000 from 43 different schools in a separate scam.

Armstrong made an appearance in Camden federal court on Nov. 4 and has remained in custody.

His more elaborate bank fraud scheme involved him temporarily diverting $2.8 million in funds from the accounts of an undisclosed company, based in Texas.



Robert Arrmstrong via federal criminal complaint (USDOJ) Robert Arrmstrong via federal criminal complaint (USDOJ)

Armstrong scheme involved millions paid out by hedge fund, just sitting in bank

Armstrong is accused of posing as an agent of the financial institution that previously invested in a hedge fund.

Money was sitting, unclaimed by that institution, for so long that it became state escheatment funds.

The criminal complaint filed against Armstrong included two, black-and-white surveillance photo images of Armstrong in a Sewell bank, making the deposit on Nov. 19, 2025.

But those funds were ultimately returned to the victim’s bank, Frazer said.

Federal prosecutors said Armstrong then tried to steal an additional $9.2 million from the same account of dormant, unclaimed funds.

Fake invoices cost 43 schools more than $11,000

While he did not hold onto any of the hedge fund-involved money, Armstrong did carry out an unrelated, more recent mail fraud scheme that victimized schools across the country, Frazer said.

He posed as a school supply company and used a mass mailing company to send tens of thousands of phony invoices to schools, for workbooks or other educational goods.

No supplies were ever delivered in the scam, but at least 43 schools did pay the fake invoices losing a collective $11,309.

Armstrong began depositing checks from various schools on March 23, prosecutors said.

In total through mid-July, Armstrong deposited 43 victim checks, each one for $263, according to federal investigators.

Newly Created FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters List These are the people currently on the new FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list, established on June 4, 2026. Those who have been captured are included at the end of the list. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird

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