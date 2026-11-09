🔴 A federal jury convicted Tyler Shorter, 22, and Amir Canty, 23, in the 2022 shooting of a rival gang member.

❗ Prosecutors say the Sex, Money, Murder members posted drill rap songs threatening rivals before the deli shooting.

➡️ U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer says both men will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

NEWARK — A federal jury has convicted two Sex, Money, Murder gang members of racketeering and of killing a rival gang member in a Newark deli, a shooting prosecutors tied to a feud played out in drill rap songs on Instagram.

Tyler "Money Bags" Shorter, 22, and Amir "Blast" Canty, 23, were found guilty of all charges against them after a three-week trial, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. The counts included racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, and firearms offenses.

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Both Newark men will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, Frazer said on Friday.

"These were not random acts, but calculated crimes committed in furtherance of a violent criminal enterprise," Frazer said.

Tyler Shorter and Amir Canty, at left. (Essex County Jail) Tyler Shorter and Amir Canty, at left. (Essex County Jail)

Prosecutors say a rap feud with the Grape Street Crips led to the deli shooting

Investigators found the fatal shooting was the result of a rap beef, or feud, between Sex, Money, Murder members at the Bradley Court Housing Complex and their rivals: the Grape Street Crips of Goodwin Ave. The victim was a member of this rival gang, prosecutors said.

Shorter, with Canty's help, posted several threatening drill rap songs on Instagram, including one titled "For My Opps." The songs' lyrics made repeated references to killing rival gang members and the Bradley Court Housing Complex, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Shorter shot the rival gang member in the back of the head in a deli on South Orange Ave., prosecutors said. Canty, behind the wheel of a BMW they had stolen earlier that day, was Shorter's getaway driver. Later, they tried to burn the luxury vehicle.

Tenant buildings at the Bradley Court Housing Complex in Newark in June 2022. (Google Maps) Bradley Court Housing Complex

Bradley Court, a gang-plagued Newark housing complex, is slated for demolition

For years, the Bradley Court Housing Complex on Munn Street was an open-air drug market run by the Sex, Money, Murder set, according to federal authorities. Residents of "M-Block" lived in constant fear of gang violence and related safety issues.

Then, in July 2025, federal prosecutors announced drug distribution charges against nearly two dozen accused Sex, Money, Murder members operating out of the Bradley Court Housing Complex. Homeland Security made 18 arrests; Shorter and Canty had been arrested previously.

In May 2022, a petition to close all 10 of its three-story buildings built in the 1940s gained nearly 400 signatures.

"These project buildings are riddled with drug dealers, drug addicts, gangs, prostitution, and violence, all of which spill over into the community of residential homes, owner-occupied mainly by long-time black and brown homeowners," the petition said.

All 10 buildings were approved for phased demolition that would allow current residents to stay. Newark Housing Authority Executive Director Leonard Spicer explained the plan at a city council meeting in December 2025.

"Bradley Court is one of those properties that has outlived its life expectancy," Spicer said.

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