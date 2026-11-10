⚠️ Prosecutors say William Vontrail Johnson, 39, killed his cellmate at FCI Fairton on March 4, 2025.

❗ Court records say he told investigators he “snapped,” believing the man was helping grow a demon.

➡️ Johnson, already serving 30 years for child sex trafficking, faces mandatory life if convicted.

FAIRFIELD (Cumberland) — Federal prosecutors say an inmate at a medium-security prison in New Jersey killed his cellmate, and court records say he told investigators he “snapped” because he believed the man was helping grow a demon.

William Vontrail Johnson, 39, is charged with murder at FCI Fairton. He appeared in Camden federal court on Thursday.

If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory sentence of life behind bars.

Johnson is already serving a 30-year sentence for child sex trafficking, according to Oklahoma City news reports.

In June 2014, the then-27-year-old Johnson was arrested at a motel in his hometown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, those reports said. Undercover detectives found Johnson as he was posting an online ad for a 14-year-old girl, according to the reports.

Johnson told investigators he’d become “possessed,” court records say

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Johnson killed his cellmate at FCI Fairton on March 4, 2025. The cellmate had no pulse when he was found in a pool of his blood, and his death was ruled a homicide. Medical examiners found that he had died from pencil puncture wounds to his head, neck, and chest.

He was hospitalized during an attempt to save his life. He arrived at the hospital with a pencil still stuck in his brain, according to the FBI.

That day, Johnson waived his Miranda rights during an interview with detectives.

“During the interview, Johnson stated he had a ‘thing’ crawl into his throat... the ‘thing’ attached itself to his neck and tonsils, and Johnson had become possessed. Johnson stated that creatures were attaching themselves to him and would not let him sleep," court records said.

Johnson told investigators that he “snapped” and killed his cellmate because he believed the man was helping to grow a demon, according to court records.

Markis Nathan Rattling Leaf's family identified him to NJ.com as the man who was killed in the brutal stabbing. He was reportedly transferred to New Jersey in 2024, more than halfway through his 18-year sentence. Rattling Leaf pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of an 8-year-old in 2012.

Authorities haven't explained why the charges were filed 20 months after the victim was found dead.

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