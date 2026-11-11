🚨An e-scooter and SUV collided Tuesday evening near Woodbury

🚨Three people were hospitalized, according to CBS Philadelphia

🚨The crash is the latest serious electric scooter and e-bike incidents across NJ

WEST DEPTFORD — An e-scooter and an SUV collided early Tuesday evening in the latest serious crash involving a small motorized vehicle in New Jersey.

A video posted by NBC Philadelphia shows the crash at Taft and Hessian Avenue, on the border of West Deptford and Woodbury, around 7 p.m.

An e-scooter is seen lying beneath the SUV's rear passenger-side tire, with a sneaker in the roadway. The driver's door also has a dent.

CBS Philadelphia reported that one person was trapped beneath the SUV and three people were hospitalized.

West Deptford Police Chief John Craig told New Jersey 101.5 in an email that more information would be released later Wednesday.

A string of serious e-bike and e-scooter crashes

New Jersey's tougher e-bike laws took effect in July, as the state has seen a number of serious crashes involving electric bikes and scooters.

Recent incidents include:

Bridgewater: A 16-year-old boy riding an e-scooter was struck and killed by a Tesla on the night of Oct. 27, according to police. A preliminary investigation found that the Tesla, driven by a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman, was traveling westbound on Union Avenue and attempting to make a left turn onto Adamsville Road. Police said it appears she struck the e-scooter rider as he was traveling through the intersection.

A 16-year-old boy riding an e-scooter was struck and killed by a Tesla on the night of Oct. 27, according to police. A preliminary investigation found that the Tesla, driven by a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman, was traveling westbound on Union Avenue and attempting to make a left turn onto Adamsville Road. Police said it appears she struck the e-scooter rider as he was traveling through the intersection. Edison : A 74-year-old man riding an electric scooter suffered fatal head injuries after losing control near the Edison Boat Basin on Oct. 24 and hitting a Tesla, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

: A 74-year-old man riding an electric scooter suffered fatal head injuries after losing control near the Edison Boat Basin on Oct. 24 and hitting a Tesla, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan. Saddle Brook: Two children riding an e-bike struck a vehicle at the intersection of Schepis and North Midland avenues on Oct. 22.

Two children riding an e-bike struck a vehicle at the intersection of Schepis and North Midland avenues on Oct. 22. Hamilton Township (Atlantic County): A 14-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when the e-bike she was driving collided with a car on Route 40 on Oct. 17. Hamilton police said the girl was riding east along the shoulder of Route 40 (Harding Highway) in the Mays Landing section of the township near Walmart around 5:30 p.m. when she entered a lane of traffic and was struck by a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

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