❓ Hunterdon County prosecutors identified the man found dead in a Ringoes home Thursday as John Knipe Sr., 63.

⚠️ A woman at the East Amwell home reported a “medical emergency,” according to prosecutors.

➡️ Investigators say there’s no danger to the public, and more information is expected later Thursday.

EAST AMWELL — Hunterdon County prosecutors have identified a man who was found dead inside a Ringoes home on Thursday morning.

State Police troopers found John Knipe, Sr., 63, of East Amwell at 17 Iron Horse Drive, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors said he suffered serious head trauma but didn't explain further.

Authorities said a woman at the home reported a "medical emergency."

East Amwell Mayor Michael Dendis said on Facebook around 8:20 a.m. that he was aware of a large police presence near Iron Horse Drive. Investigators said there's no danger to the public.

Officials are expected to provide more information, and possible charges filed, later Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.

The half-acre lot on Iron Horse Drive sits just off John Ringo Road near Marion Clawson Memorial Park and the Black River & Western Railroad.

It was last assessed in 2026 at $207,000, according to property records.

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Fatal crashes by county This is a count of 2024 fatal crashes by NJ county, as of Oct. 9, according to New Jersey State Police statistics. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia