A convicted sex offender must pay millions of dollars in damages to a woman after he stole her nudes and posted them online with her personal information.

On Monday, a federal judge in New Jersey awarded $8.7 million to the Gloucester County woman.

That includes $3 million for pain and suffering, plus another $5 million in punitive damages.

Tyler Jones, 33, was the boyfriend of one of the victim's friends, according to the lawsuit.

He used their connection to borrow her phone and send her nude photos to himself, the lawsuit said.

Stolen nudes posted on 4chan

According to the lawsuit, Jones first borrowed the woman's phone and stole her photos on Nov. 11, 2022. He did it at least one more time.

Jones, of Philadelphia, then went home and posted at least one photo on the website 4chan.org that night, the lawsuit says.

"They're amazing. Love that she has no idea how many eyes are on them," Jones said in one post.

He then uploaded more naked photos to the website's public forums over at least the next four months. The posts included her name, age, height, and job, according to the lawsuit.

The woman's friends were contacted on Instagram by an anonymous account. The account offered to send them the victim's nude photos as well.

Jones also created a private group on Discord to organize other people online and for a massive harassment campaign.

The lawsuit says Jones did the same thing to at least eight women.

Charges in Pennsylvania

On July 8, the Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced dozens of charges against Jones with similar accusations.

Jones is charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a computer and unlawful duplication, and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and unlawful dissemination.

”This is another example of cruel and despicable behavior by a repeat offender who continues to weaponize modern technology to expose victims online,” Sunday said.

Convicted sex offender with a long, creepy history

Accusations against Jones date back to 2012, when he was a student at Villanova University.

Police said Jones had video recorded three female victims, including one 17-year-old girl, in a bathroom at a home in Switzerland that belonged to his family.

He waited until he returned to his dorm room to upload the videos to a pornographic website.

