☑️ Teen organizer arrested after chaotic car meet sparks noise complaints, racing

☑️ Police warn of 'zero tolerance' for 'nuisance events'

☑️ Another car meet promoted on social media for Easter weekend is canceled

WASHINGTON (Gloucester) — It's the latest unauthorized event in New Jersey to draw throngs of people — and a heavy police response.

Township police shut down a car meet in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Plaza 42 shopping center in Turnersville on March 14 and arrested the organizer, Alexis Palacias, 19, of Lindenwold. The South Jersey MEGA MEET 2006 Season Opener generated numerous noise complaints for loud music, revving engines and racing. There was also a hit-and-run crash on Greentree Road.

Despite Facebook posts to the contrary, no permits had been issued for the event, and the owner of the shopping center had not authorized the event.

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Police at a car meet at Plaza 42 in Washington Township Sat., March 14, 2026 Police at a car meet at Plaza 42 in Washington Township (Gloucester) Sat., March 14, 2026 (Washington Township police) loading...

Easter weekend car meet warning

Palacias was charged with disorderly conduct and municipal ordinance violations for breach of peace and for hosting a large gathering without a permit. Police said they are reviewing security footage and others could be charged.

"Let this serve as a clear warning to car clubs, meet groups, and organizers — do not come to Washington Township to hold unsanctioned car meets," police said. "Zero Tolerance: We will not tolerate nuisance events that disrupt our community, endanger the public, or violate the law. Enforcement action will be taken against organizers and participants."

Police said that Palacias was organizing another meet at the Plaza 42 shopping center in the Turnersville section of Washington Township during Easter weekend. Officers will be in place for anyone who shows up for that event.

Car that attended an unauthorized car meet in Washington Township involved in a crash Sat., March 14, 2026 A car that attended an unauthorized car meet in Washington (Gloucester) was involved in a crash on Saturday, March 14, 2026 (Washington Township police) loading...

Car meet out of control

Elsewhere in Gloucester County, an unpermitted car meet drew 25,000 to the Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Logan on Sunday. When the road to the track was closed, attendees parked "wherever they chose, exited their vehicles, and began walking to the venue," according to police.

The track said the event was not what was expected and said it will "do better at what we do because of this."

Logan police broadcast an alert warning attendees in three states to disperse or face legal consequences.

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