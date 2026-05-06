🚔 NJ man accused of stabbing victim during violent domestic dispute

🚔 Police say he threatened to kill the man for trying to intervene in fight

🚔 Suspect briefly escaped custody before being recaptured

A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill a person while stabbing him with a kitchen knife in Warren County.

Belvidere police responded to a call on Tuesday around 1 a.m. from a residence on Front Street.

Jacob Carom, a native of Frenchtown, was staying with his girlfriend in Belvidere when they got into a fight that turned physical, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

NJ man accused of stabbing and threats in Belvidere Warren County (Google Maps) NJ man accused of stabbing and threats in Belvidere Warren County (Google Maps) loading...

Victim stabbed while trying to intervene, cops say

When a third party tried to intervene, Carom is accused of threatening to kill him and attacking the victim with a kitchen knife — stabbing him in the back, arm and a hand, requiring stitches.

Carom is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree terroristic threats, as well as third-degree escape.

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Charges filed and attempted escape from police

Police said that while handcuffed, Carom ran across a street and a field until he tripped and was back into custody.

He is also facing fourth-degree unlawful weapons possession and a disorderly person offense for being found with what appears to be meth.

Prior criminal history and detention status

Carom has an arrest history that stretches back over a decade, with incidents in Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties.

He has pleaded guilty to heroin possession at least twice.

Carom is being held in Warren County jail and the state will request pretrial detention.

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