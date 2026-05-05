🚨 Two young suspects charged after shooting at Freehold library

🚨 19-year-old faces attempted murder; victim now in stable condition

🚨 Both suspects jailed as investigation continues in Monmouth County

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Two young Monmouth County residents face criminal charges less than a week after a shooting in downtown Freehold at the public library.

Kanye P. Faucette, a 19-year-old from Keansburg, is charged with first-degree attempted murder for the Thursday shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Faucette and a Keyport woman, 20-year-old Heaven D. Holmes, are charged with second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Read More: Freehold Library shooting leaves one man hospitalized

Police tape outside the Freehold Borough Library following a shooting Thursday., April 30, 2026 Police tape outside the Freehold Borough Library following a shooting Thursday., April 30, 2026 (Courtesy Joseph Hewes) loading...

Daytime shooting in Freehold stuns community

On April 30, around 4:21 p.m., borough police responded to shots fired at the Freehold Borough Public Library along East Main Street.

After being critically wounded, the victim has improved to stable condition, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Freehold Borough Police Department identified Faucette as a suspect.

He was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Faucette and Holmes are both being held at Monmouth County jail, pending future court proceedings.

Duo arrested after Freehold library shooting leaves one in hospital The Freehold Public Library is in downtown Freehold NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Female defendant faced prior charges

Holmes previously faced criminal charges that included aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident on Halloween 2024, court records show.

That was pleaded down a year ago to simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether the suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf. Law enforcement authorities in Monmouth County do not release arrest booking photos of suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the Freehold shooting is asked to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 732-431-7160 ext. 3588 or Freehold Borough Police Department Detective Samuel Hernandez at 732-462-1233 ext. 142.

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