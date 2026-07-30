⚠️ An Atlantic City man is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

➡️ Investigators say doctors found injuries consistent with severe trauma, according to a court affidavit.

🔴 Prosecutors say the child was in her father's care before she was taken to the hospital.

A 29-year-old Atlantic City man is accused of causing the death of his 1-year-old child.

Imodd Brown Dillihay is now charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the February homicide of his very young daughter.

Officials said Brown Dillihay called 911 the night of Feb. 2 and the toddler was ultimately airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

She was officially pronounced dead on Feb. 10, days before her second birthday, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

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Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic Couny conviction

Affidavit details severe injuries found by CHOP doctors

Doctors at CHOP found that such extensive injuries could only have happened if the child had fallen from a multi-story building, been involved in a high-speed car crash or been physically abused, the affidavit said.

Aside from horrendous and multiple internal brain and spinal injuries, the young child had also suffered scrapes to the sides of her neck and a bump on her forehead.

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(Atlantic City Police via Facebook) Atlantic City Police via Facebook

Investigators focus on the days before the toddler's death

Brown Dillihay told police he was taking care of the young victim and his two other children from Friday, Jan. 30 through Tuesday, Feb. 3 while at his girlfriend's apartment.

The young victim’s mother told police that she had Facetimed with Brown Dillihay that weekend leading up the night of the tragic loss, and that the toddler had appeared fine on the video.

Police said the mother also shared she had earlier concerns when her child came back with bruises after spending time with Brown Dillihay.

A video taken on Brown Dillihay’s phone on the evening of Feb. 1 shows the little girl eating and talking with no visible injuries, investigators said.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion for pre-trial detention, with a court hearing scheduled for next week.

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