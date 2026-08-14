⚠️ David Shroitman, previously found incompetent, is now cleared to face a murder trial.

➡️ Judge Peter Tober said Shroitman has an “extraordinarily competent understanding” of the case.

🔴 Fealey’s family and advocates have been seeking justice more than two years after her killing.

SOMERVILLE — More than two years after the horrific discovery of 27-year-old Maryrose Fealey, stabbed dozens of times outside her home, the man accused of plotting and carrying out the killing has been told he will face a murder trial.

At a hearing on Thursday, Somerset County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Tober found that 30-year-old David Shroitman, of Somerville, is competent to stand trial in the 2024 killing of Fealey, who was stabbed 37 times.

Shroitman appeared in court wearing a bright yellow prison jumpsuit, glasses and a very closely shaved haircut, as seen in a MyCentralJersey report.

He was previously found incompetent to stand trial after initial evaluations in April 2025.

Shroitman has remained committed at the Ann Klein Forensic Center, a secured psychiatric hospital in Trenton, to “be restored to competency,” according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Read More: Somerville man charged with murdering wife after 1 year of marriage

Ann Klein Forensic Center secured psychiatric hospital in Trenton, NJ (Google Maps) Ann Klein Forensic Center secured psychiatric hospital in Trenton, NJ (Google Maps)

Judge says murder suspect now understands case

At this week’s hearing, Judge Tober found that Shroitman now “has an extraordinarily competent understanding of the facts of his case” and that Dr. Daniel Eddins, who has been part of Shroitman’s treatment, offered “one of the most honest and forthright expert opinions” shared in testimony.

Old license photo of accused killer, David Shroitman (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) David C. Shroitman

Tober also said that Shroitman’s behavior noticeably changed after he was deemed competent following Eddin’s evaluation, including “overstressing or highlighting his stated symptoms.”

As previously reported, police found a "manifesto" in Shroitman’s home that laid out a specific plan for the deadly attack, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Accused killer of Maryrose Fealey faces murder trial (Credit: 100voicesformaryrosefealey via Instagram) Accused killer of Maryrose Fealey faces murder trial (Credit: 100voicesformaryrosefealey via Instagram)

Advocates say case moving forward is a victory

The shift in the case was deemed a victory by a passionate group that has been seeking justice for the victim.

“100 Voices for Maryrose Fealey” is a grassroots advocacy effort that sprang up after the killing.

Fealey has been mourned as ”a cherished daughter, sister, and community member” who had been putting her energy into efforts to empower youth and those battling addiction.

She was the founder of a non-profit, “4TheYoungerMe” before her brutal and sudden death.

The night of Jan. 30, 2024, a relative found Fealey laying outside the home on North Bridge Street. The victim's car was parked nearby, with a passenger door flung open and her belongings scattered across the front yard, investigators have said.

“This was not an act of spontaneous instability, but a deeply disturbing, premeditated crime,” according to a shared release from the advocacy group.

Fealey's mother died as case remained unresolved

Adding another layer of heartache to the unthinkable case, Fealey’s mother, Janet Pizzelli, died last winter of breast cancer, while the case involving her daughter’s accused killer loomed uncertain.

“Janet was welcomed into heaven Christmas night, reunited with those who went before her,” an obituary read. That included two daughters — Maryrose Fealey and her sister, Marisa Rose Fealey.

Left to witness the pending murder trial is Fealey’s father — who retired this year as a popular teacher at Cranford High School — and the victim’s surviving brother and his wife, as well as other relatives and loved ones.

Shroitman’s case is being prosecuted by Somerset County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Michael McLaughlin and Assistant Prosecutor Catlin Davis.

The next court date is September 14.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom