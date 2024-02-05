Acquaintance charged with murdering young NJ woman outside home

☑️ Maryrose Fealey's body was found outside her home Tuesday night

SOMERVILLE — The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office charged an acquaintance of a woman found stabbed to death outside her home Tuesday.

Police were called to a residential complex on North Bridge Street around 10:20 p.m. and found Maryrose Fealey, 27, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

David C. Shroitman, 27, of Somerville was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder late Sunday night by detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and Somerville police.

He was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, and third-degree hindering apprehension. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Shroitman was described as "being known" to Fealey but did McDonald not disclose their relationship.

McDonald earlier downplayed "fictitious social media postings" claiming an arrest had been made in the case.

David C. Shroitman (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

Involved with anti-drug groups

According to her obituary, Fealey was a 2018 graduate of the Rutgers Business School and was a Logistics Management Specialist. She was the founder of the nonprofit anti-drug group 4TheYoungerMe (4TYM) and was involved with the nonprofit's Not An Easy Fix and Empower Somerset (Next-Of-Kin/NOK interviewer).

According to two GoFundMe pages created by students, her father is a longtime automotive teacher and bowling team coach at Cranford High School

Fealy's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Somerville. A viewing is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridgewater Funeral Home.

McDonald asked anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Somerville Police at 908-725-0331.

Maryrose Fealey (Bridgewater Funeral Home)

