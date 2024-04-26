⚫ Police say a man stabbed his former classmate 37 times

⚫ A grand jury indictment includes murder and stalking charges

⚫ The 27-year-old says he's not guilty

SOMERVILLE — A grand jury in Somerset County has returned an indictment against a 27-year-old man for murder and other offenses in connection with the death of his former classmate.

Officials say David Shroitman, of Somerville, stabbed 27-year-old Mary Rose Fealey dozens of times before leaving her to die outside of a residential complex on North Bridge Street.

On Thursday, a Somerset County grand jury indicted Shroitman on murder, stalking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and hindering apprehension of prosecution.

Fealey was pronounced dead at the scene when police responded at around 10:20 p.m. on January 30.

Evidence pointing at Shroitman

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case, Shroitman became a suspect by "word of mouth." When police attempted to speak with Shroitman at a business in Bridgewater, officers noticed suspicious items in a vehicle, including a black face gaiter, which someone was seen wearing in surveillance video close to the crime scene.

Maryrose Fealey Mary Rose Fealey (Facebook) loading...

On another day, case documents say, officers saw Shroitman wearing gloves while cleaning his vehicle. Officers saw a puddle of bleach on the ground near the passenger's door.

Police obtained a search warrant for Shroitman's home and found several containers of bleach, along with blood in the entryway and bathroom, as well as clothing and sneakers that matched the outfit caught on video.

A "manifesto" laying out a plan for Fealey's death was also found, according to officials. The contents of the plan were not disclosed in the affidavit.

A motive in the alleged killing is not yet known, but investigators say Fealey knew Shroitman. Fealey and Shroitman both graduated from Somerville High School in 2014.

Shroitman was arrested and charged nearly a week after Fealey's death and remains lodged at Somerset County Jail. He entered a not-guilty plea at his initial court hearing.

Law enforcement is still seeking tips in the case. Anyone with information can contact the SCPO Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331.

Dan Alexander contributed to this report.

