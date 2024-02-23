Alcohol in your ice cream is a thing at these NJ restaurants

Are we just crazy in New Jersey and will try anything? Lately it seems like ice cream is the Wild West. A lawless foodie society where anything goes.

We’ve had breweries with ice cream flavored brews. Remember Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck and their flavors like Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA or their Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA?

@sourcebrewing and @jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram @sourcebrewing and @jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Then we had The Bent Spoon that was offering cicada ice cream. Legit, they turned cicadas into a powder that was infused into your ice cream.

Not a joke.

Facebook: The Bent Spoon Facebook: The Bent Spoon loading...

Now, possibly for the first time ever in New Jersey, you can get ice cream with alcohol in it. Mike Proske knows of no other places doing this in the Garden State. He’s the owner of Tapastre and also Project PUB, both in Somerville. They’ve come up with a boozy ice cream that has a 5% ABV. Yes, alcohol mixed into your ice cream. It’s now a thing here.

They call it Drunken Dairy.

@projectpubnj via Instagram @projectpubnj via Instagram loading...

There are a couple other places that offer some boozy ice cream, but I haven't found anyone in New Jersey doing what we are.” Proske told mycentraljersey.com . “We treat ours like a cocktail, where even the ice cream mix is treated as a cocktail ingredient.

Nice!

The Drunken Dairy line has flavors like dark chocolate martini, bourbon burnt honey vanilla, and strawberry daiquiri. You can buy pints at either restaurant for fifteen bucks. Or you can be served $5 scoops, flights (3 scoops) for $13, a $14 sundae or an $8 float beginning March 1.

Colorful scoops ice cream background concept closeup udra loading...

Can you actually get drunk on this ice cream?

To put it in perspective since this ice cream is averaging 5% ABV you’ll get about as much alcohol as you would in a can of light beer which is often 4 or 5% ABV.

Now I suppose if you could start powering through several servings of ice creams you could get dangerous. But what will probably stop you is the ice cream headache you’ll get. At least having alcohol this way you get the headache right away rather than the next morning.

Spoon and cup ice cream flyingv43 loading...

So there you have it. If you want alcohol in your ice cream, you’re gonna find it at Project PUB and Tapastre. They are at 41 N. Bridge St. Somerville and 1 W. High St. Somerville respectively. So enjoy. Just watch that ice cream around the kids.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.