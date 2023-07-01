A memorable dinner with ‘yous guys” in New Jersey

Our recent dinner escapade in Somerville, New Jersey, with our son, his girlfriend, and her family, was an absolute riot! We couldn't stop laughing as the evening unfolded, with spills and mishaps galore. And let's not forget the infamous "yous guys" phrase that's so uniquely Jersey!

The day began at our son's girlfriend's family home in Hillsborough, where we were welcomed by three lively dogs, a table overflowing with snacks and drinks, and some genuinely engaging conversations. It was the perfect way to kick off the afternoon before our dinner.

Courtesy of American Planning Association – New Jersey Courtesy of American Planning Association – New Jersey loading...

Then we made our way to Somerville, a lively town known for its incredible restaurants, cool brewpubs, and fantastic shopping spots.

We snagged a table at a great restaurant; little did we know that our night would take a hilarious turn. It was like a comedy of errors! Wine spilled and splashed all over, drinks went flying, and silverware crashed to the floor. During all the chaos, our son's girlfriend couldn't help but laughingly exclaim "yous guys" in embarrassment – a classic New Jersey phrase if there ever was one!

We all laughed, agreeing that "yous guys" captured the essence of the evening perfectly.

What began as a totally cringeworthy moment became a night to remember. Those spills and tumbles? They became the special sauce for a laughter-packed evening. We clinked glasses (sometimes a little too enthusiastically), enjoyed some seriously fantastic food, and cooked up some epic stories that we'll be sharing for a long, long time.

via pinterest via pinterest loading...

Our dinner escapade in Somerville, New Jersey, was an absolute blast! From the overexcited doggie welcome in Hillsborough to the lively atmosphere of Somerville, it was a night filled with laughter and a few mishaps. And hey, how could we ever forget the "yous guys" that brought that extra Jersey flavor, reminding us to enjoy the unexpected and treasure those unforgettable moments? It was a truly fantastic evening from start to finish!

Best Steakhouses In New Jersey