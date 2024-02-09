Somerville, NJ slaughterer was not dating woman he killed, cops say

🔴 David Shroitman's detention hearing was Friday

🔴 A judge said there is "significant evidence" against Shroitman

🔴 He and his victim had been classmates

SOMERVILLE — Investigators say a 27-year-old woman was brutally murdered outside her home on Jan. 31. If they know what motivated her accused killer, they are not saying yet.

During a Superior Court detention hearing on Friday for David C. Shroitman, prosecutors described him as an "extremely dangerous person," according to NJ.com coverage of the hearing.

A judge denied Shroitman's release and said the case against him is "extremely strong."

He is charged with first-degree murder of Maryrose Fealey, also 27, third-degree possession of a weapon, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

Investigators say Fealey was stabbed 37 times.

Prosecutors have said that Fealey and Shroitman knew each other but said in court there is "no evidence of a romantic relationship," according to NJ.com.

Investigators found a manifesto in Shroitman's home outlining a step-by-step plan for killing Fealey but its contents have not been disclosed.

Maryrose Fealey Maryrose Fealey (Maryrose Fealey via Facebook) loading...

Unsuccessful arguments for release

Shroitman and Fealey were members of the Somerville High School class of 2014. They also both graduated Rutgers Business School but in different years. She got her diploma in 2018, according to her obituary. Shroitman's attorney in court said he graduated in 2022.

Shroitman's attorney, a public defender, unsuccessfully argued that her client doesn't pose a threat to the community because he has a job and strong support from his family. She acknowledged he has "mental problems" and migraines.

Her father was in the courtroom for the hearing as supporters filled a bench with posters calling for justice for Fealey and no bail for Shroitman, according to MyCentralJersey.com.



Shroitman's next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.

