🚨 A van and truck carrying a 50K concrete wall collided and caught fire

🚨 2 patients from Community Options and the driver died

🚨 No charges have been filed in the case

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The victims of a horrific crash that claimed the lives of three people on Route 1 have been identified by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The van carrying two patients from Princeton-based Community Options collided with a truck carrying a 50,000-pound concrete warehouse wall in the intersection at Ridge Road on April 12.

The truck and van caught fire.

The fire was so hot it burned the pavement causing it to be closed for eight hours to allow for repaving.

50,000 lb concrete wall involved in a crash on Route 1 4/12/24 50,000 lb concrete wall involved in a crash on Route 1 4/12/24 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccione identified the victims as driver Charisse Nelson-Bailey, 22, and patients Maria Passalaris, 25, and Daniel Vida, 25, who were on their way to a day program.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, according to Ciccone.

Charisse Nelson-Bailey Charisse Nelson-Bailey (Legacy.com) loading...

Charisse Nelson-Bailey

Nelson-Bailey enjoyed sharing adventures with her sister and two cousins.

"Their gatherings were filled with warmth, love, and an abundance of unforgettable moments, each one a testament to the special connection they shared. Whether exploring new places or simply enjoying each other's company, Charisse basked in the magic of these moments, cherishing the love and sisterhood that defined their family bond," her obituary says.

A memorial service was held Friday.

Daniel Vida Daniel Vida (Saul Funeral Homes) loading...

Daniel Vida

Vida was a resident of West Windsor who enjoyed "the sounds of nature and music, good food, and kind smiles," according to his obituary.

A memorial gathering for family and friends is scheduled for Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at A.S. Cole Son & Company on North Main Street in Cranbury.

Maria Passalaris Maria Passalaris (Brenna-Cellini Funeral Homes) loading...

Maria Passalaris

Passalaris was identified by her parents to The Montgomery News as a resident of the Skillman section of Montgomery. She competed in track and field at Special Olympics and was an honorary member of the choir at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton (Mercer).

"Maria was a loving and sweet soul who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her," her obituary says.

Her funeral was on Saturday at the church.

