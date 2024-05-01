Industrial explosion: 1 dead, more injured in Old Bridge, NJ

🔥 The fire left burn marks around a garage at Superior Signal Company in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE — One person was killed and several people were burned Wednesday following a fire and explosion at a company that makes smoke generators.

Old Bridge police Sgt. Herbert Doctors said a fire at the Superior Signal Company on West Greystone Road around 11:20 a.m. sent thick smoke into the air. Video shows burn marks around a garage.

The Jonas Salk Middle School across the street was put on lockdown due to its close proximity during the initial response by firefighters. Police students were safe and unaffected by the fire.

Workers told first responders that people were trapped inside and two medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Map shows location of Superior Signal Company and the Jonas Salk Middle School in Old Bridge

One killed, four injured

Old Bridge police told New Jersey 101.5 that a 73-year-old woman died.

A 57-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered severe burns and were transported to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center via helicopter. Two other workers a 29-year-old man and 65-year-old woman, were hospitalized with minor burns.

A 62-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation.

Foul play is not suspected but the fire remains under investigation.

Superior Signal has been in business for over 60 years manufacturing leak detectors and smoke generators, according to its website.

